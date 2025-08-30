Delhi: 4 women pickpockets caught stealing on metro Pink Line
Delhi Police recently busted a gang of four women pickpockets who targeted commuters on the Pink Line.
The main accused, Laxmi (40), was caught red-handed after a passenger reported stolen cash during a ride between Lajpat Nagar and Majlis Park.
Her three alleged accomplices—Sanjana (22), Sandhya (20), and Jahnvi (22)—were also detained but later released on bond.
All four are from Kathputli Colony in Shadipur.
Group operated during peak hours
The group struck during rush hour, quietly slipping valuables from bags before hopping off at the next stop.
They're now facing charges for theft and organized crime at Nehru Place Metro police station.
Because of her criminal history, Laxmi was presented in court, while police continue checking out the backgrounds of the others and investigating if more people or incidents are involved.