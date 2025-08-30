PM Modi thanks Japan in Japanese after India-Japan summit
During his eighth visit to Japan for the India-Japan Annual Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked his hosts with "Arigato gozaimasu"—Japanese for "Thank you very much."
The summit in Japan was all about strengthening economic, tech, and security partnerships between the two countries.
Japan pledges $68bn investment in India
Japan pledged over 10 trillion Yen (approximately $68 billion) in new investments, including joint defense projects and military exercises.
Both sides launched fresh initiatives in AI, semiconductor manufacturing, and critical minerals.
Modi encouraged Japanese companies to join India's "Make in India" push and reviewed big projects like the E10 Shinkansen bullet train.
Modi receives Daruma doll from Japan
Highlighting shared roots, Modi received a Daruma doll—a symbol of perseverance linked to Bodhidharma, the Indian monk who founded Zen Buddhism.
The Indian community welcomed him with Vedic chants.