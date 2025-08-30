Next Article
Woman attacked husband for posting 'obscene' Instagram reels: Report
In Ghaziabad, a man named Anis claims his wife, Ishrat, attacked him with a knife after he objected to her posting what he called "obscene" reels on Instagram.
He submitted video proof to the police, and an FIR was filed at Loni Police Station on August 28, 2025.
A case has been registered, and police are investigating.
Husband shares ongoing issues in marriage
Anis also shared that their marriage had ongoing issues—he says Ishrat often ignored household responsibilities, spent most of her time online, and threatened him with false cases when confronted.
He mentioned previous incidents where police got involved and even said he was jailed briefly due to her complaints.
Police have confirmed they're investigating all sides of the story before deciding on further action.