Flight with overflowing toilets lands after 6-hour trip India Aug 30, 2025

A Virgin Australia flight from Bali to Brisbane turned into a nightmare when all onboard toilets stopped working.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 already had one broken toilet at takeoff, and during the six-hour trip, the other two gave out too—leaving everyone to improvise with bottles or by using the already broken toilets for almost three hours.