Next Article
Flight with overflowing toilets lands after 6-hour trip
A Virgin Australia flight from Bali to Brisbane turned into a nightmare when all onboard toilets stopped working.
The Boeing 737 MAX 8 already had one broken toilet at takeoff, and during the six-hour trip, the other two gave out too—leaving everyone to improvise with bottles or by using the already broken toilets for almost three hours.
Passengers described experience as humiliating and stressful
Passengers described the experience as humiliating and stressful, with overflowing waste leading to foul smells and even health risks.
Virgin Australia apologized, gave credits to those affected, and made sure all toilets were fixed before the next flight on August 30, 2025.
Still, many were frustrated—especially after the pilot left before opening cabin doors on landing.