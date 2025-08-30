Next Article
Delhi's August 30 morning is 2.7degC below average
Delhi kicked off its Saturday with a surprisingly cool 23.8°C morning—2.7 degrees below the season's average for late August, according to the IMD.
But heads up: thunderstorms and rain are expected this weekend, and highs could climb back to 33°C.
Humidity, air quality
Humidity was high at 89% this morning, so it might feel a bit sticky out.
On the bright side, Delhi's air quality stayed "satisfactory" with an AQI of 72 at 9am—so you can breathe easy even if you need your umbrella later!