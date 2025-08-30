J&K: 11 dead in landslides, flash floods; rescue operations on
What's the story
At least 11 people have died in Jammu and Kashmir due to landslides and flash floods caused by heavy rainfall. The incidents occurred on Friday, with seven deaths reported from Reasi district's Mahore area and four from Ramban district's Rajgarh area. Rescue operations are underway, and several remain feared trapped under debris.
Flash floods
Cloudburst triggered flash floods in Ramban
In the Ramban district, a cloudburst in Rajgarh triggered flash floods, killing four and leaving four missing. The floodwaters destroyed houses and damaged structures. Union Minister Jitendra Singh confirmed the incident and said rescue operations are ongoing. "Just now spoke to DC Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan," he said on X. "Cloudburst in Rajgarh area resulting in the unfortunate casualty of four persons."
Weather impact
Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for 5 days
Jammu and Kashmir has been witnessing heavy rainfall for a week, leading to rivers overflowing and landslides. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for five days due to landslides between Jakheni and Chenani in Udhampur district. Over 2,000 vehicles are stranded as a result. Nine inter-district roads are also closed due to landslides and erosion.
Shrine tragedy
Landslide near Vaishno Devi shrine kills 31
Earlier this week, a landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra killed 31 people and left several missing. The path to the shrine on Trikuta Hill was devastated, as parts of the mountainside had collapsed. The yatra to the shrine has been suspended since then due to safety concerns.
Weather warnings
Weather office issues yellow, orange alert
The weather office has issued a yellow alert for Friday in Poonch, Reasi, Rajouri, Kishtwar, and Udhampur. This is due to possible thunderstorms and lightning. For Saturday and Sunday, an orange alert has been issued for Poonch, Kishtwar, Jammu, Ramban, and Udhampur. This indicates the possibility of heavier rainfall during this period.