J&K: 11 dead in landslides, flash floods; rescue operations on

At least 11 people have died in Jammu and Kashmir due to landslides and flash floods caused by heavy rainfall. The incidents occurred on Friday, with seven deaths reported from Reasi district's Mahore area and four from Ramban district's Rajgarh area. Rescue operations are underway, and several remain feared trapped under debris.

Flash floods Cloudburst triggered flash floods in Ramban In the Ramban district, a cloudburst in Rajgarh triggered flash floods, killing four and leaving four missing. The floodwaters destroyed houses and damaged structures. Union Minister Jitendra Singh confirmed the incident and said rescue operations are ongoing. "Just now spoke to DC Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan," he said on X. "Cloudburst in Rajgarh area resulting in the unfortunate casualty of four persons."

Weather impact Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for 5 days Jammu and Kashmir has been witnessing heavy rainfall for a week, leading to rivers overflowing and landslides. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for five days due to landslides between Jakheni and Chenani in Udhampur district. Over 2,000 vehicles are stranded as a result. Nine inter-district roads are also closed due to landslides and erosion.

Shrine tragedy Landslide near Vaishno Devi shrine kills 31 Earlier this week, a landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra killed 31 people and left several missing. The path to the shrine on Trikuta Hill was devastated, as parts of the mountainside had collapsed. The yatra to the shrine has been suspended since then due to safety concerns.