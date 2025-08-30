Next Article
IMD issues heavy rain alert in parts of India
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a heavy rain alert for several parts of India, including East Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, southwest Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, East Assam, Meghalaya, and Mizoram.
North Coastal Odisha and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh are also on the list.
Jammu's Udhampur district just saw 85mm of rainfall in the last day—so things are getting pretty wet out there.
Orange alerts issued for these states
With more downpours expected, the IMD has issued orange alerts for Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Haryana.
This basically means folks should be ready for severe weather—think travel delays or power cuts—and keep an eye on updates as things unfold.