IMD issues heavy rain alert in parts of India India Aug 30, 2025

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a heavy rain alert for several parts of India, including East Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, southwest Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, East Assam, Meghalaya, and Mizoram.

North Coastal Odisha and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh are also on the list.

Jammu's Udhampur district just saw 85mm of rainfall in the last day—so things are getting pretty wet out there.