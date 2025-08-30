How Delhi HC's shadow library ban affects Indian researchers
The Delhi High Court just ordered a ban on shadow libraries like Sci-Hub, LibGen, and Sci-Net after big publishers sued for copyright infringement.
For many Indian students and researchers who can't afford pricey journal subscriptions, these sites were the main way to access academic papers.
Researchers worried about losing access to vital articles
With the ban kicking in within 72 hours of August 19, 2025, researchers are worried about losing access to vital articles.
As one PhD scholar from Jawaharlal Nehru University explained, the ban has a direct impact on the ability to carry forward research projects, conference papers, and ongoing work.
Unlike peers abroad with better university subscriptions, Indian students now have to rely on slow workarounds like asking authors directly or searching online groups.
Critics argue that high costs deepen knowledge gaps
Publishers say enforcing copyright protects quality research.
But critics argue that high costs just make it harder for underfunded Indian institutions and deepen knowledge gaps.
Even though there are government pushes for Open Access, this ruling highlights the ongoing struggle between fair access to knowledge and commercial interests.