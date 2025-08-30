How Delhi HC's shadow library ban affects Indian researchers

Researchers worried about losing access to vital articles

With the ban kicking in within 72 hours of August 19, 2025, researchers are worried about losing access to vital articles.

As one PhD scholar from Jawaharlal Nehru University explained, the ban has a direct impact on the ability to carry forward research projects, conference papers, and ongoing work.

Unlike peers abroad with better university subscriptions, Indian students now have to rely on slow workarounds like asking authors directly or searching online groups.