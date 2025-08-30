Telangana to use facial recognition tech for student attendance
Telangana's Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has announced that all schools and colleges in the state will soon use facial recognition tech to track attendance for students, teaching staff, and other professionals.
The move comes alongside a push to clear pending mid-day meal bills and improve school facilities, with EWIDC now handling all campus infrastructure.
Tech upgrades and infrastructure improvements on the way
These changes are meant to boost transparency and make sure resources actually reach students—especially those from marginalized backgrounds, who make up over 90% of government school enrollment.
Upgrades like solar-powered kitchens and better toilets in girls' schools are also on the way, plus new hires for PE teachers and female counselors.
The goal: healthier, safer campuses where everyone gets counted.