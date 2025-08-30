Next Article
Delhi: Man killed in fight over prasad at Kalkaji temple
A 35-year-old servitor, Yogendra Singh, was killed at Kalkaji temple in Delhi on Friday after a fight broke out over prasad.
CCTV footage showed several men attacking Singh with sticks; he died soon after at AIIMS Trauma Centre.
Singh, who had been serving the temple community for 15 years and was originally from Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, lost his life in this shocking act of violence.
Police arrest 1 man
Police arrested Atul Pandey (30) from Dakshinpuri at the scene and have launched a murder investigation.
Pandey is now in custody as officers collect evidence and witness statements to piece together what happened.
Efforts are ongoing to find others involved and ensure justice for Singh's tragic death.