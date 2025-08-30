Delhi: Man killed in fight over prasad at Kalkaji temple India Aug 30, 2025

A 35-year-old servitor, Yogendra Singh, was killed at Kalkaji temple in Delhi on Friday after a fight broke out over prasad.

CCTV footage showed several men attacking Singh with sticks; he died soon after at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Singh, who had been serving the temple community for 15 years and was originally from Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, lost his life in this shocking act of violence.