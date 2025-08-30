Next Article
Hacker exposes tech support scam, turns on Manish Kumar's webcam
A hacker going by NanoBaiter has exposed a tech support scam in Ghaziabad, India.
The operation, allegedly run by Manish Kumar, tricked people with fake Google ads and posed as AVG support to get remote access to their computers.
To gather proof, NanoBaiter pretended to be a victim and dug deeper into the scam.
Kumar tried to cover the camera but it was too late
NanoBaiter managed to hack into Kumar's laptop during their interaction, even turning on his webcam to catch his reaction.
Despite Kumar trying to cover the camera, enough evidence—like ID documents—was collected to confirm who he was.
After sharing these findings online and with authorities, the story quickly gained public attention, with many people applauding NanoBaiter's efforts and calling for action against Kumar.