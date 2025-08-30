IMD forecast: Light rain, cool breeze to continue in Hyderabad
Heads up, Hyderabad! The IMD says you can expect mostly cloudy skies and some light rain over the next few days.
Showers should ease up as the week goes on, but keep an umbrella handy—there's a chance of isolated thunderstorms around mid-week.
No severe weather alerts for now, so nothing major to worry about.
Daytime temps will hover around 30-31degC
Saturday (30th August) saw a max of 29.5°C with high humidity and light rain and drizzle in parts of the city.
Sunday will start partly cloudy before turning more overcast by evening.
From September 1-2, expect generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle; daytime temps stay around 30-31°C, dropping to about 22°C at night.
Rain or thunderstorms might pop up again on September 3-4, but overall things look pretty moderate—just a brief break before monsoon showers pick up again.