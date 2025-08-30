IMD forecast: Light rain, cool breeze to continue in Hyderabad

Daytime temps will hover around 30-31degC

Saturday (30th August) saw a max of 29.5°C with high humidity and light rain and drizzle in parts of the city.

Sunday will start partly cloudy before turning more overcast by evening.

From September 1-2, expect generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle; daytime temps stay around 30-31°C, dropping to about 22°C at night.

Rain or thunderstorms might pop up again on September 3-4, but overall things look pretty moderate—just a brief break before monsoon showers pick up again.