Bengaluru weather: Rain possible today; temperatures to peak at 26.2degC

Mornings great for outdoor plans

If you're planning to head out, mornings look great for outdoor plans—but don't forget your umbrella for possible afternoon showers.

The air quality is solid (AQI 41), so breathing easy isn't an issue. Pollution levels are well within safe limits, too.

Looking ahead, expect more mild days and rain through next week, with highs near 27°C before dipping midweek as humidity rises.