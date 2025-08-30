Next Article
Bengaluru weather: Rain possible today; temperatures to peak at 26.2degC
Bengaluru's Saturday is shaping up to be cool and a bit rainy, with temperatures starting at 19.8°C in the morning and peaking at 26.2°C by afternoon, according to The Times of India.
Humidity will sit around 78%, and moderate winds should keep things comfortable—even if it feels a little muggy.
Mornings great for outdoor plans
If you're planning to head out, mornings look great for outdoor plans—but don't forget your umbrella for possible afternoon showers.
The air quality is solid (AQI 41), so breathing easy isn't an issue. Pollution levels are well within safe limits, too.
Looking ahead, expect more mild days and rain through next week, with highs near 27°C before dipping midweek as humidity rises.