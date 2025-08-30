J&K: Cloudburst in Ramban district kills 3, several houses damaged

Over 40 dead last week alone

This comes right after a tough week for the region—over 40 people died last week from heavy monsoon rains causing landslides and flash floods.

Jammu even saw its highest single-day rainfall since 1973.

Rivers like the Jehlum and Tawi overflowed but have now calmed down.

Relief efforts are ongoing, but damaged roads and infrastructure are making things harder for everyone affected.