J&K: Cloudburst in Ramban district kills 3, several houses damaged
A sudden cloudburst hit Gadgram in Rajgarh, Ramban district (Jammu & Kashmir) in the last 12 hours, killing three people and damaging several homes as landslides buried houses under debris.
Rescue teams rushed in and are still searching for anyone who might be trapped.
Over 40 dead last week alone
This comes right after a tough week for the region—over 40 people died last week from heavy monsoon rains causing landslides and flash floods.
Jammu even saw its highest single-day rainfall since 1973.
Rivers like the Jehlum and Tawi overflowed but have now calmed down.
Relief efforts are ongoing, but damaged roads and infrastructure are making things harder for everyone affected.