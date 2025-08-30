Mumbai on orange alert as heavy rains continue

8 deaths, 1 person missing due to rainfall in Maharashtra

A cyclonic system over Vidharbha is behind the wet weather, bringing squally winds up to 65km/h.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Konkan and Goa. On Friday alone, Mumbai saw 61mm of rain between morning and evening.

Sadly, heavy rainfall across Maharashtra has led to eight deaths and one person missing this week.

Other places like Nashik and Nagpur are also on yellow alert as the rains continue.