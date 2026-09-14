IAF veteran attacked by parking attendant at Delhi-NCR restaurant
What's the story
A retired Indian Air Force officer, Group Captain Amit Kumar Gupta, who was part of "Operation Safed Sagar," has alleged that he was brutally attacked by a parking attendant at the Magnum Global Park in Gurugram. The incident took place on Thursday night when Gupta was dining with his family at the Gonzo restaurant, NDTV reported. After dropping his family off, he went to find a parking spot but was sent around by the parking staff without any help.
Attack details
Parking staff refused to park car, tried to break windshield
Gupta alleged that the parking staff refused to park his car, and one of them even tried to break his windshield while he was reversing.
When he protested, an attendant allegedly attacked him with an iron rod, hitting him on the hand and head.
"I was drenched in blood," Gupta told NDTV.
The accused also allegedly threatened Gupta's life during this confrontation.
Aftermath
Police didn't arrive for half an hour, says Gupta
Gupta alleged that neither security personnel nor other parking staff came to his aid during the attack.
He also called the police helpline but claimed they didn't arrive for another half an hour.
A chef finally intervened, saving Gupta's life.
The veteran was rushed to Medanta Hospital, where he underwent surgery on his elbow after suffering serious head injuries and a fractured hand.
Hospital controversy
Accused hospital of submitting false medico-legal case report
Gupta has accused the hospital of submitting a false medico-legal case (MLC) report, alleging it didn't mention his bleeding and elbow injury.
He reportedly said, "I am not getting any support from the police."
In his complaint, Gupta demanded strict action against those involved in the attack. He called for an FIR to be registered for attempted murder and causing grievous hurt.
"Operation Safed Sagar" was undertaken by the IAF in the Kargil sector in 1999.