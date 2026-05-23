IIM Bodh Gaya graduate finds no office at Delhi address India May 23, 2026

An MBA graduate from IIM Bodh Gaya relocated to Delhi for a job, only to discover there was no office at the address on her joining day.

Despite having an offer letter and a confirmed start date, she waited hours at the address and later learned the office was "out of lease."

The company kept promising onboarding and work-from-home options, but nothing materialized.