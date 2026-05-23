IIM Bodh Gaya graduate finds no office at Delhi address
India
An MBA graduate from IIM Bodh Gaya relocated to Delhi for a job, only to discover there was no office at the address on her joining day.
Despite having an offer letter and a confirmed start date, she waited hours at the address and later learned the office was "out of lease."
The company kept promising onboarding and work-from-home options, but nothing materialized.
Unreimbursed ₹75,000, placement committee helped her
She spent nearly ₹75,000 on moving and never got reimbursed, leaving her in a tough spot. Eventually, communication with the company stopped altogether.
Thankfully, her institute's placement committee helped her land another opportunity.
She now advises new graduates to keep written records of all job commitments, just in case things go sideways.