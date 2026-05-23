IIT Roorkee to announce JEE Advanced 2026 results June 1
India
IIT Roorkee is set to announce the JEE Advanced 2026 results on June 1 at 10am.
If you took the exam, just head over to jeeadv.ac.in to check your scorecard, which will show your marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics for both papers; qualified candidates will also receive AIR.
Log in to view scorecard
To view your results, log in with your registration number, date of birth, and mobile number. Your scorecard will tell you if you qualified.
If you did, get ready: JoSAA counseling registration is expected to begin from June 2 for those aiming at IITs and other top engineering colleges.