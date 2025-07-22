Next Article
<|image_sentinel|> The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has implications for the weather in various states statewide. The IMD has issued an orange alert for several states, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, and West Bengal, among others. The IM suc
Heads up! The IMD has issued an orange alert for July 22 in parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana—and Delhi's in for cloudy skies with light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning.
Expect daytime temps around 31-33°C and cooler nights.
Expect travel delays, power cuts in these areas
Heavy rain and storms could mean waterlogged roads, power cuts, or travel delays across north, west, and south India.
If you're in Delhi or any of the affected states, outdoor plans might get washed out—so keep an umbrella handy and stay updated on alerts.