Gurugram's garbage crisis after migrant worker detentions
Gurugram is dealing with a serious garbage problem after police detained over 100 Bengali-speaking migrant workers—including many sanitation staff—between July 13 and 21.
These detentions, part of a drive to check for illegal immigrants, have pushed many workers to leave the city, leaving waste collection in chaos.
Trash piling up in neighborhoods
With so few workers left, trash is building up in neighborhoods like Sector 103 and Palam Vihar.
Housing societies are scrambling to manage waste on their own, often skipping proper sorting and risking health issues.
The city's municipal body admits things are tough and says they're trying to fix it.
Meanwhile, activists are urging quick reforms and emergency plans, pointing out how much the city depends on these informal workers to keep things running.