Gurugram's garbage crisis after migrant worker detentions

Trash piling up in neighborhoods

With so few workers left, trash is building up in neighborhoods like Sector 103 and Palam Vihar.

Housing societies are scrambling to manage waste on their own, often skipping proper sorting and risking health issues.

The city's municipal body admits things are tough and says they're trying to fix it.

Meanwhile, activists are urging quick reforms and emergency plans, pointing out how much the city depends on these informal workers to keep things running.