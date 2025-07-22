Ration card, Aadhaar not proof of citizenship: Election Commission India Jul 22, 2025

The Election Commission (EC) has turned down the Supreme Court's idea to use Aadhaar, Voter ID, and ration cards for updating Bihar's voter list.

The EC explained that Aadhaar doesn't actually prove Indian citizenship, and ration cards can be risky because of fraud.

So, they're sticking with stricter checks to make sure only eligible voters get on the list.