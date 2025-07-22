Next Article
Ration card, Aadhaar not proof of citizenship: Election Commission
The Election Commission (EC) has turned down the Supreme Court's idea to use Aadhaar, Voter ID, and ration cards for updating Bihar's voter list.
The EC explained that Aadhaar doesn't actually prove Indian citizenship, and ration cards can be risky because of fraud.
So, they're sticking with stricter checks to make sure only eligible voters get on the list.
Documents needed for different birth dates
Using its constitutional powers, the EC has set specific documents as proof of citizenship—these vary depending on when someone was born.
After 20 years without a major update, this intensive revision aims to fix old errors and make Bihar's electoral roll more accurate and trustworthy.