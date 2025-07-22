Next Article
J&K on alert for heavy rains through July 24
Heads up, Jammu and Kashmir: the meteorological center in Srinagar has put out a rain and thunderstorm alert through July 24.
Expect on-and-off showers, with some spots—especially in Jammu—getting hit by heavy downpours.
Authorities are urging everyone to stay cautious because flash floods, landslides, and rising river levels could happen.
Travel may get tricky
The rain's already been intense—Katra saw 184mm and Udhampur got 97mm in just one day.
Travel might get tricky due to waterlogging and mudslides.
Farmers are being told to pause work in risky areas for now.
Rains have cooled down the region
On the bright side, these rains have finally broken a long hot spell across Kashmir, cooling things down and refilling water sources—a much-needed breather for both people and local farms.