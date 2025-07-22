Bombay HC acquits all 12 convicts in Mumbai train blasts
Big update in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case: the Bombay High Court has acquitted all 12 people who were earlier found guilty of planning the deadly bombings on July 11, 2006.
The court said the prosecution just couldn't prove their case—despite five men getting death sentences and seven others facing life in prison back in 2015.
Here's what the judges said
The judges pointed out a bunch of issues with the evidence.
Confessions from different accused sounded almost copy-pasted and were recorded right after a tough anti-terror law was used, even though some claimed they hadn't cooperated.
Witnesses took months to identify suspects, and their stories didn't match up.
Plus, there wasn't solid forensic proof linking recovered explosives to the actual blasts.
Case will go to SC now
The Maharashtra government isn't letting this go—they've already said they'll appeal to the Supreme Court.
For context, these train bombings killed more than 180 people and injured over 800, making it one of India's worst railway attacks ever.