Jagdeep Dhankhar becomes 3rd VP to resign mid-term

Uncommon trend: VPs who resigned mid-term

Mid-term vice-presidential resignations are pretty uncommon—before Dhankhar, only V V Giri (1969) and Bhairon Singh Shekhawat (2007) did it.

Giri resigned to run for president after briefly serving as acting president, while Shekhawat left after losing a presidential election.

A few others have resigned after being elected president themselves, but Krishan Kant remains the only VP who passed away in office.

Moments like these remind us just how unpredictable politics can be.