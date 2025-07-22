India's VP Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns; Election Commission to conduct new...

Dhankhar had been Rajya Sabha Chairman since August 2022 and just led the Monsoon Session's opening day. In his letter, he thanked President Murmu, PM Modi, and Parliament for their support. Now, the Election Commission will organize a new VP election.

Today's other important news

The Election Commission told the Supreme Court that being left off Bihar's updated voter list doesn't affect anyone's citizenship—meant to ease worries about rights during this revision.

Also, Bombay High Court acquitted all accused in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case (which upset many victims' families), while actors Rana Daggubati and Prakash Raj were summoned over alleged online betting promos.