2006 Mumbai train blasts: All accused acquitted by Bombay HC

The court said the prosecution "utterly failed" to prove its case, raising big questions about unreliable witnesses and shaky identification procedures. The judges also doubted whether explosives and weapons recovered were really linked to the blasts. All accused have been ordered released unless held for something else.

Victim's family expresses frustration

Ramesh Naik, who lost his daughter in the attacks, shared his frustration with how long justice took—only for it to end with no convictions.

The verdict highlights just how tough it can be to get closure in complicated terror cases like this.