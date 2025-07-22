2006 Mumbai train blasts: All accused acquitted by Bombay HC
All 12 people accused in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts have been acquitted by the Bombay High Court.
Back in July 2006, seven bombs exploded on packed local trains during rush hour, killing at least 189 people and injuring more than 827—a moment that deeply shook the city.
Court raises questions on prosecution's case
The court said the prosecution "utterly failed" to prove its case, raising big questions about unreliable witnesses and shaky identification procedures.
The judges also doubted whether explosives and weapons recovered were really linked to the blasts.
All accused have been ordered released unless held for something else.
Victim's family expresses frustration
Ramesh Naik, who lost his daughter in the attacks, shared his frustration with how long justice took—only for it to end with no convictions.
The verdict highlights just how tough it can be to get closure in complicated terror cases like this.