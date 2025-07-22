Why Delhi airport has seen most bird strikes in India
Delhi's IGI Airport has had more bird strikes than any other airport in India over the past five years.
Cases shot up from 62 in 2020 to a massive 185 by 2023, but have dropped since—down to 130 in 2024 and just 41 so far in 2025, according to government data.
Bird strikes pose serious risks
Bird strikes are a big deal for flight safety, especially during takeoff and landing—they can damage engines or even force emergency landings.
IGI saw a total of bird strikes that outnumbered several other airports combined.
It's not just about planes; people living near the airport are at risk too.
What's being done to tackle the issue?
All Indian airports now have to follow Wildlife Hazard Management Plans—think habitat control and using repellents—to keep birds away from runways.
IGI has stepped up with new strategies like better habitat management and advanced repellents to cut down on these incidents.
