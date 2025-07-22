How our water use can trigger earthquakes in India India Jul 22, 2025

Turns out, the way we use water—especially pumping groundwater and building big dams—can actually trigger earthquakes in parts of India.

A 2021 study linked a spike in shallow quakes around Delhi-NCR (2003-2012) to heavy groundwater withdrawal for farming and city life.

When the water table steadied after 2014, quake numbers dropped.