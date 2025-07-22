How our water use can trigger earthquakes in India
Turns out, the way we use water—especially pumping groundwater and building big dams—can actually trigger earthquakes in parts of India.
A 2021 study linked a spike in shallow quakes around Delhi-NCR (2003-2012) to heavy groundwater withdrawal for farming and city life.
When the water table steadied after 2014, quake numbers dropped.
Delhi's quakes: not just nature
Most Delhi earthquakes are mild (under 4.5 magnitude) and are typically shallow, but researchers noticed more tremors when people pumped too much groundwater.
As cities grew and farms needed more water, the pressure changes underground set off extra seismic activity.
Big dams and energy extraction: added risks
The 1967 Koynanagar earthquake near a hydroelectric dam showed how large reservoirs can shake things up.
Newer energy methods like fracking also raise earthquake risks.
Experts say stricter rules for dam projects and better checks before construction could help keep things safer.