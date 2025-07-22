Bombay HC acquits all accused in 2006 Mumbai train blasts
The Bombay High Court has acquitted everyone accused in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts, saying the prosecution "utterly failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt."
This wipes out a 2015 verdict that had sentenced five people to death and seven to life in prison.
The judges found witness statements shaky, confessions forced, and forensic evidence poorly handled—so none of it held up in court.
Case remains officially unsolved
Back in July 2006, seven bombs exploded on Mumbai's local trains during rush hour, killing 189 people and injuring over 800. The bombs were hidden in pressure cookers across several stations.
With this new verdict, the case is officially unsolved and no one is being held responsible.
The court has ordered all accused released unless they're linked to other cases—raising big questions about how future terror trials will be handled in India.