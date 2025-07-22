Bombay HC acquits all accused in 2006 Mumbai train blasts

Case remains officially unsolved

Back in July 2006, seven bombs exploded on Mumbai's local trains during rush hour, killing 189 people and injuring over 800. The bombs were hidden in pressure cookers across several stations.

With this new verdict, the case is officially unsolved and no one is being held responsible.

The court has ordered all accused released unless they're linked to other cases—raising big questions about how future terror trials will be handled in India.