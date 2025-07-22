Kanwar Yatra: Major roads closed in Delhi till July 23

Heads up if you're moving around east or northeast Delhi—several main roads are closed from July 21 (8 AM) to July 23 (8 AM) for the Kanwar Yatra, when thousands of pilgrims travel with Ganga water. Major stretches like GT Road, Swami Dayanand Marg, and Pushta Road are affected.

These stretches are completely shut Parts of GT Road (from Keshav Chowk roundabout to ISBT and Apsara Border to Shahdara), Seemapuri-Apsara Border, Anand Vihar-Apsara Border, Swami Dayanand Marg toward GT Road, Pushta Road to Shastri Park, plus Agra Canal Road (linking Noida and Faridabad) are all shut.

Delhi Traffic Police have mapped out alternate routes Delhi Traffic Police have mapped out alternate routes.

If you're heading toward Kashmere Gate ISBT from Swami Dayanand Marg, use the Keshav Chowk underpass or U-turn at Shyam Chowk for other main roads.

Traffic from Seelampur is being sent via Road No. 66 toward Wazirabad.