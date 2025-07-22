Next Article
Sharda University suspends 5 faculty members after student suicide
Sharda University has suspended five faculty members after 21-year-old dental student Jyoti died by suicide on July 18.
In her note, she accused two professors of harassment.
The university is now running a high-level inquiry into both the harassment claims and an alleged signature forgery involving one of the accused professors.
Investigation underway into student's death
Greater Noida police are also looking into Jyoti's death, including whether there was any negligence or delay in reporting what happened.
The university says it will review how the college administration handled things and look at Jyoti's movements in the hostel to understand what led up to this tragedy.
It is possible that more suspensions could follow as both investigations continue.