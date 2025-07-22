Kanwar Yatra: UP deploys 10,000 women police officers for safety
More women than ever are joining the Kanwar Yatra this year, but they're running into real problems—think safety worries, poor hygiene, and not enough places to stay.
To help out, the Uttar Pradesh government has put over 10,000 women police officers along the route.
Special security booths set up along the route
The state has brought in thousands of women head constables and sub-inspectors—making up about 15% of the force.
Special security booths and 24/7 control rooms are now set up to support female pilgrims whenever needed.
It's all part of a push to make sure everyone feels safer during the Yatra.
Some local areas are stepping up too—like Ghaziabad opening its first women-only Kanwar camp in Modinagar.
Still, basic facilities for women at many camps are missing.
These efforts show progress, but there's clearly more to be done so all kanwariyas can travel safely and comfortably.