2006 Mumbai train blasts: Survivors, families of victims seek justice
Nearly two decades after the 2006 Mumbai train blasts that killed over 200 and injured around 700, families and survivors are reeling from a recent court decision that acquitted all 12 accused.
Many are left with unanswered questions, feeling let down by the legal system and calling for accountability.
'How was evidence accepted earlier...': Survivors, families seek answers
Survivors like Mahendra Pitale, who lost an arm, and Chirag Chauhan, who was paralyzed in the attack, say they're frustrated by how evidence accepted earlier was suddenly dismissed.
Families like Harshal Bhalerao's—who named their home in his memory—are urging for a fresh investigation, saying those responsible should be held accountable.