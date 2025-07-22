Man killed in Gujarat over noise from motorcycle riding

Accused fled after the incident

When Rohit's cousins Bharat Vaja and Manisha tried to step in, they were also attacked and are now hospitalized.

Rohit died on the spot due to severe blood loss.

Police have filed murder and assault cases at Ganga Jaliya Police Station, launched a manhunt for the accused who fled after the incident, and are checking on the injured while piecing together what led up to this tragic altercation.