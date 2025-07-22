Next Article
Man killed in Gujarat over noise from motorcycle riding
In Bhavnagar's Karachaliyapara area, 35-year-old Rohit (also known as Gopal Bariya) was stabbed to death by two neighbors, Yuvraj and Gautam Parmar, after he objected to their loud and dangerous motorcycle riding near his home on Sunday night.
The Parmar brothers were already known in the neighborhood for their risky biking.
Accused fled after the incident
When Rohit's cousins Bharat Vaja and Manisha tried to step in, they were also attacked and are now hospitalized.
Rohit died on the spot due to severe blood loss.
Police have filed murder and assault cases at Ganga Jaliya Police Station, launched a manhunt for the accused who fled after the incident, and are checking on the injured while piecing together what led up to this tragic altercation.