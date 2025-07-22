Next Article
Odisha: Two teachers arrested for sexually harassing student
Two teachers from a Balasore school in Odisha have been arrested after allegedly sexually and mentally harassing a class 9 student for three months.
The 43-year-old mathematics teacher and 41-year-old arts teacher reportedly touched the student inappropriately and made lewd gestures during school hours.
The headmaster was also detained briefly for trying to cover up the complaints but was released after questioning.
Teachers threatened student with failing exams
The student's mother filed a complaint on July 19, saying the teachers had threatened her daughter with failing exams if she spoke up.
Police confirmed the arrests, noting this comes just days after another tragic case in Balasore where a college student died by suicide following unaddressed harassment complaints.