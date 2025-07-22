Odisha: Two teachers arrested for sexually harassing student India Jul 22, 2025

Two teachers from a Balasore school in Odisha have been arrested after allegedly sexually and mentally harassing a class 9 student for three months.

The 43-year-old mathematics teacher and 41-year-old arts teacher reportedly touched the student inappropriately and made lewd gestures during school hours.

The headmaster was also detained briefly for trying to cover up the complaints but was released after questioning.