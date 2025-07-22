Two teens drown in Patna's Ganga; locals defy flood warnings India Jul 22, 2025

Two teenagers, Shivam Kumar (16) and Pawan Kumar (17), went missing on Monday after strong currents in the swollen Ganga river swept them away at Bhadra Ghat, Patna.

They were among five friends bathing in the river—three were rescued by SSB personnel, but Shivam and Pawan are still unaccounted for.

Despite repeated warnings from officials to avoid the river due to rising water levels, many locals continue to take risks.