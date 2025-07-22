Next Article
Two teens drown in Patna's Ganga; locals defy flood warnings
Two teenagers, Shivam Kumar (16) and Pawan Kumar (17), went missing on Monday after strong currents in the swollen Ganga river swept them away at Bhadra Ghat, Patna.
They were among five friends bathing in the river—three were rescued by SSB personnel, but Shivam and Pawan are still unaccounted for.
Despite repeated warnings from officials to avoid the river due to rising water levels, many locals continue to take risks.
Rescuers on alert, barricades set up at popular ghats
With the Ganga's water level rising sharply, Patna authorities have ramped up safety efforts—deploying rescue teams, setting up barricades at popular ghats, and urging everyone to follow safety guidelines.
It's a tough reminder that ignoring warnings can have serious consequences, especially during flood season.