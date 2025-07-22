Next Article
2006 Mumbai train blasts: All 12 men acquitted by court
All 12 men convicted in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts have just been acquitted by the Bombay High Court.
The judges said the prosecution couldn't prove their case, calling the evidence weak and unreliable.
These men had spent 17 years in jail—five were on death row, seven serving life sentences.
One of India's deadliest terror attacks
Back in July 2006, seven bombs exploded on Mumbai's local trains within minutes, killing 187 people and injuring over 800. It was one of India's deadliest terror attacks.
Now, with this verdict, no one is legally held responsible for the blasts.
The families of those acquitted say it finally ends years of struggle for them.