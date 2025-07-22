Next Article
Supreme Court stops ED from summoning lawyers for legal advice
The Supreme Court has told the Enforcement Directorate (ED) it can't call lawyers just for giving legal advice, after the ED summoned two senior advocates in a laundering case.
The court said this crossed a line, since chats between lawyers and clients are supposed to stay private.
Why does it matter?
This protects lawyer-client confidentiality—a core part of how justice works.
If agencies could question lawyers about their advice, it would make people think twice before being open with their own lawyers.
The Supreme Court's move helps keep legal help truly independent and shields the profession from government overreach.