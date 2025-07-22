Next Article
Man killed over old rivalry in Rajasthan; highway blocked
A 22-year-old man, Vipin Kumar, was murdered in Jaipur's Paldi Meena area on Sunday night, allegedly by Anas Khan and his group due to an old rivalry.
The killing quickly led to unrest—locals blocked the Jaipur-Agra highway for hours demanding justice and refused to accept Kumar's body for last rites.
Anas Khan arrested after encounter
Anas Khan was arrested on Monday after a dramatic encounter where he tried to grab a cop's pistol and was shot in the leg by police.
Earlier, Khan had posted (and deleted) a video online admitting to the murder.
With tensions running high and protests ongoing, extra police have been deployed as investigations continue and authorities work to restore calm.