Pakistan conducting military exercises, IAF to hold drills in India
The Indian Air Force is gearing up for air combat drills in Rajasthan and Gujarat from July 23-25, following a recent spike in military activity with Pakistan.
These exercises come after India's precision strikes on terror hubs in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor and are part of ongoing efforts to keep the skies secure.
Pakistan has been conducting its own military exercises
Pakistan has been running its own military exercises nearby and recently launched drone and missile attacks on Indian bases and civilian areas.
In response, the IAF struck back at nine Pakistani airbases and three radar sites using advanced jets like the Su-30MKI, Rafale, and Mirage-2000.
With both sides staying alert, these new IAF drills are all about staying sharp and ready for anything.