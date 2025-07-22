Chandigarh on track to become India's 1st landfill-free city
Chandigarh is making big moves to become India's first landfill-free city.
Out of the original 2.4 lakh metric tons of waste at the Dadumajra site, only 59,000 metric tons are left, thanks to a fast-tracked cleanup project that kicked off in January 2023.
Even with over a month lost to rain delays, the Municipal Corporation has already cleared about 70-75% of old waste.
City tackles leachate, fire safety issues
To finish the job, Chandigarh's team has massively increased their efforts—bringing in up to 20 times more machines and people and working double shifts with support from public sector partners.
As Commissioner Amit Kumar put it, this is all about "smart, sustainable urban growth."
The city's approach has also tackled tricky issues like leachate and fire safety, setting an example for other cities aiming for greener waste management.