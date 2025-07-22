Three young men die of electrocution in UP's Gonda
On Monday in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, three young men—brothers Shivam (17) and Satya Narayan (19), along with their friend Ravi Pandey (22)—died after being accidentally electrocuted while working on a farm.
Shivam was plowing when he touched a barbed wire fence that had become electrified due to rainwater carrying current from a nearby high-tension line.
When his brother and friend rushed to help, they were also fatally shocked.
Authorities are looking into the matter
Police responded quickly and sent the bodies for post-mortem exams.
Authorities are now looking into whether faulty electrical installations or negligence around the transformer caused the tragedy.
Chief Electrical Engineer Yadunath Yatharth said a detailed report has been requested, promising action if any lapses are found.