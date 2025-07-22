Three young men die of electrocution in UP's Gonda India Jul 22, 2025

On Monday in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, three young men—brothers Shivam (17) and Satya Narayan (19), along with their friend Ravi Pandey (22)—died after being accidentally electrocuted while working on a farm.

Shivam was plowing when he touched a barbed wire fence that had become electrified due to rainwater carrying current from a nearby high-tension line.

When his brother and friend rushed to help, they were also fatally shocked.