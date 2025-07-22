UP: Land deal turns bloody; buyers shot near busy market India Jul 22, 2025

In a bold attack on Monday, two men—Arun Mishra and Aditya Mishra—were left critically injured after being shot outside the Patti registry office in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

The shooting happened just as Brijesh Tiwari and his group arrived to close a land deal with seller Jagannath Vishwakarma.

Shockingly, the attackers first abducted Vishwakarma before firing at the buyers right near a busy market and only meters from the local police station, causing panic among bystanders.