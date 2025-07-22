UP: Land deal turns bloody; buyers shot near busy market
In a bold attack on Monday, two men—Arun Mishra and Aditya Mishra—were left critically injured after being shot outside the Patti registry office in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh.
The shooting happened just as Brijesh Tiwari and his group arrived to close a land deal with seller Jagannath Vishwakarma.
Shockingly, the attackers first abducted Vishwakarma before firing at the buyers right near a busy market and only meters from the local police station, causing panic among bystanders.
Victims hospitalized, suspects absconding
Both victims are hospitalized and fighting for their lives.
Police say CCTV footage has helped them identify suspects, including a politically connected block chief and his aides.
Raids are underway but no arrests yet.
The fact that this happened so close to a police station—and officers reportedly showed up late—has locals questioning how safe they really are.