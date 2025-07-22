Kanwar Yatra: Delhi traffic affected on these routes
Heads up if you're out and about in Delhi—major traffic diversions are in place across north and central parts of the city for the Kanwar Yatra, running until Wednesday morning.
Key routes like Keshav Chowk to Yudhishthir Setu near ISBT Kashmere Gate, Seemapuri to Apsara Border, GT Road to Vivek Vihar underpass, and Swami Dayanand Marg to Keshav Chowk are all affected.
Delhi Traffic Police's advisory
Delhi Traffic Police are asking everyone to avoid these areas and stick to suggested diversions—it'll help keep things moving smoothly for both commuters and pilgrims.
Also, Monday's heavy rain caused waterlogging in spots like Azad Market, so delays are likely.
The IMD says expect more cloudy skies with light showers through Wednesday; temps should hover around 32°C max and 25°C min.
So plan ahead if you're heading out!