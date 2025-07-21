IAF to conduct major exercise near India-Pakistan border this month India Jul 21, 2025

The Indian Air Force is about to run a big military exercise in Rajasthan from July 23 to 25, right near the India-Pakistan border.

They'll be flying top jets like Rafale, Sukhoi-30, and Mirage 2000, focusing on tricky night missions to test how ready they are for real action in the desert.

Airspace will be cleared of civilian flights during these days for safety.