IAF to conduct major exercise near India-Pakistan border this month
The Indian Air Force is about to run a big military exercise in Rajasthan from July 23 to 25, right near the India-Pakistan border.
They'll be flying top jets like Rafale, Sukhoi-30, and Mirage 2000, focusing on tricky night missions to test how ready they are for real action in the desert.
Airspace will be cleared of civilian flights during these days for safety.
Drill shows IAF's preparedness amid rising tensions
This isn't just routine—tensions have been high lately with drone activity along the border.
The IAF has handled recent intrusions well, but this drill shows they're serious about staying sharp and protecting key areas like Rajasthan.
For anyone following what's happening at India's borders, it's a reminder that defense forces are constantly adapting and preparing behind the scenes.