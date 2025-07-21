Next Article
Mumbai train blasts case: HC acquits 12 people convicted
Nearly two decades after the deadly 2006 Mumbai train bombings, which killed 189 people and injured over 800 during rush hour, the Bombay High Court has acquitted all 12 people previously convicted.
The court said the prosecution "utterly failed" to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt, pointing out major gaps like missing forensic evidence and unreliable witness accounts.
Families of victims say they'll appeal this verdict
Most of those acquitted have already spent over 18 years in prison.
The Maharashtra government and families of victims say they'll appeal this verdict, so the legal fight isn't over yet.
For many, this decision brings up tough questions about justice and how such a major case was handled.