Amritsar Airport, Golden Temple receive bomb threats; software engineer arrested
Amritsar Airport and the Golden Temple have both faced recent bomb threats—unknown callers targeted the airport, while the temple received five alarming emails warning of an RDX blast.
These scares have led to tighter security and a full police investigation at both sites.
Arrests keep happening but new threats keep coming in
Punjab Police are tracking down the number behind the airport threat and have already arrested a software engineer from Faridabad in connection with the temple emails. Even after his arrest, new threats keep coming in.
Security at the Golden Temple is now extra tight with bomb squads on site.
The SGPC has warned they'll take things up with Union Home Minister Amit Shah if those responsible aren't caught soon, with president Harjinder Singh Dhami expressing concern over the lack of arrests.