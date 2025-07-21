Amritsar Airport, Golden Temple receive bomb threats; software engineer arrested

Arrests keep happening but new threats keep coming in

Punjab Police are tracking down the number behind the airport threat and have already arrested a software engineer from Faridabad in connection with the temple emails. Even after his arrest, new threats keep coming in.

Security at the Golden Temple is now extra tight with bomb squads on site.

The SGPC has warned they'll take things up with Union Home Minister Amit Shah if those responsible aren't caught soon, with president Harjinder Singh Dhami expressing concern over the lack of arrests.