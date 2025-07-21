Air India flight aborts take-off due to technical snag
On Monday, an Air India flight from Delhi to Kolkata had to slam the brakes during take-off because of a technical snag—while already speeding down the runway at 155km/h.
Thankfully, all 160 passengers got off safely, and the airline quickly rescheduled the flight for later that evening.
Air India said their crew followed all safety protocols, and ground staff helped everyone out with zero fuss.
The plane is getting full safety checks before its new departure at 9:30pm.
This comes just hours after another unrelated Air India jet skidded off a wet runway in Mumbai—a reminder that aviation teams are staying extra alert these days.
Why this incident is important right now
Incidents like this show how crucial quick action and strict safety rules are in Indian aviation right now.
The crew's fast response kept things safe, highlighting why following procedure really matters—especially with more disruptions popping up lately.