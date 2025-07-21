Next Article
Odisha student suicide: UGC probes college's handling of harassment complaint
A 20-year-old BEd student at Fakir Mohan Autonomous College, Balasore, died after setting herself on fire.
Before her death, she accused the Head of the Education department, Sameer Ranjan Sahoo, of sexual harassment and said college officials ignored her formal complaint about him demanding sexual favors and threatening her career.
After her death, both Sahoo and college principal Dillip Kumar Ghosh were arrested and sent to jail.
The University Grants Commission has set up a team to check if the college followed rules on handling harassment complaints.
The tragedy has sparked protests in Odisha, with students and activists calling for justice for the victim and stronger protections for women on campus.