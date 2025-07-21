2006 Mumbai train blasts: All 12 convicted acquitted by HC
All 12 people convicted for the deadly 2006 Mumbai train blasts have been acquitted by the Bombay High Court.
The judges said there just wasn't enough solid evidence to prove their guilt, pointing out issues with witness statements and even raising questions about what kind of bombs were actually used.
Tragedy struck on July 11, 2006
On July 11, 2006, seven bombs exploded on Mumbai's local trains during rush hour, killing 189 and injuring over 800.
After a long investigation, police convicted these 12 under anti-terror laws in 2015—five got death sentences and seven were given life in prison.
No 1 stands convicted for 1 of Mumbai's worst tragedies
The acquittal has left victims' families and the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad embarrassed—they feel justice hasn't been served.
Meanwhile, families of those acquitted say they're relieved this long legal fight is finally over.
Almost two decades later, no one stands convicted for one of Mumbai's worst tragedies.